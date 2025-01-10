It’s easy, especially in science and technology, to write text that nobody wants to read. Scientific writing is often over-long, over-reliant on the passive voice, and full of vague abstractions. We often avoid referring to specific individuals, even to ourselves, the writers. Generality and objectivity are worthy goals in science, but readers prefer the specific and the personal.

You don’t have to look very far to find guidance on how to write readable English text. There was an explosion of publication on this subject between the end of the 19th and the mid-20th centuries. It’s still worth reading early examples like Mark Twain’s Fenimore Cooper’s Literary Offenses (1895), and the Fowler brothers’ The King’s English (1908). This eventually became Fowler’s Dictionary of Modern English Usage, which is still in print. Of course, there are modern books on writing style too, including some for scientists, like Anne Greene’s Writing Science in Plain English.