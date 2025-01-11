Venom Linux 20250108 launches with the 6.12.8 kernel, Wayland 1.23.1, and more
Targeting experienced users and drawing inspiration from CRUX, Venom Linux has returned with its desktop based on the Openbox window manager alongside a text-mode installer. Version 20250108 sports the 6.12.8 Linux kernel, MESA 24.3.3, Wayland 1.23.1, and more. The list of options now also includes the s6 init system.
Venom is one of the more recent Linux distros currently in the wild. Updated yesterday, this CRUX-inspired piece of code uses a POSIX-compliant custom package management tool called scratchpkg and targets experienced users. It utilizes a text-mode system installer and includes a simple desktop, formerly based on the Openbox window manager but now transitioning to Sway/Wayland. Yesterday's update brings the 6.12.8 Linux kernel into the spotlight but also features updates to several other components.