PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.0 and pg_partman 5.2.4
PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.0: Better, Faster, Safer
Eymoutiers, France, January 6th, 2025
We're thrilled to announce PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.0, a major leap forward in database privacy protection.
This comprehensive data anonymization extension now offers five powerful strategies: Dynamic Masking, Static Masking, Anonymous Dumps, Masking Views, and Masking Data Wrappers.
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_partman 5.2.4 released
Crunchy Data is proud to announce the release of pg_partman 5.2.4.
Highlights of the version 5.2 release: [...]