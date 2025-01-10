10 Linux apps I always install first - and you should too
Quoting: 10 Linux apps I always install first - and you should too | ZDNET —
Some Linux distributions ship with plenty of pre-installed apps, whereas others tend to be a bit leaner. Even those distributions that include a host of applications don't always get the collection of pre-installed apps quite right.
From my experience, there are certain apps that should be considered "must haves" for every new user, and it often confuses me why they aren't included in many of the major distributions.
The good news is that there are plenty of apps to easily install, most of which are found in the standard repositories.
What is my list of "must haves" for Linux? Let's find out.