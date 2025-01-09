Games: SteamOS Spreading and Chess Hacks
Liliputing ☛ You’ll be able to install a SteamOS beta on third-party handheld gaming PCs before April
The Linux-based operating system that powers Valve's Steam Deck is one of that handheld gaming PC's key selling points.
Forbes ☛ Everything You Need To Know About The Legion Go S Powered By SteamOS
It's 2025. Welcome to the year of the GNU/Linux gaming handheld.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Lenovo’s Legion Go S handheld is powered by AMD’s Z2 Go, runs SteamOS or Windows
Lenovo offers up three new gaming handhelds in 2025, all running either the familiar AMD Z1 Extreme processor or the new Z2.
Forbes ☛ Valve Will Release A SteamOS Beta For Multiple Handhelds
Today, Valve shared some welcome news about running SteamOS on devices beyond the Steam Deck or the officially licensed Legion Go S model.
XDA ☛ Valve wants SteamOS on every device, and I couldn't be happier that a public beta is coming soon
CES 2025 is well underway, and one surprise that came from the show was confirmation from Valve that the company wants SteamOS to run on everything. It's been kind of expected for a while, but a direct confirmation of it along with a promise for more devices to come with it isn't necessarily something most people had on their bingo cards for the show. What it means is that you'll be able to install SteamOS on your PC or your gaming handheld, without a need to worry about dealing with Windows.
Hackaday ☛ Regular (Expression) Chess
[Nicholas Carlini] found some extra time on his hands over the holiday, so he decide to do something with “entirely no purpose.” The result: 84,688 regular expressions that can play chess using a 2-ply minmax strategy. No kidding. We think we can do some heavy-duty regular expressions, but this is a whole other level.