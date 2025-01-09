Games: SteamOS Spreading and Chess Hacks

CES 2025 is well underway, and one surprise that came from the show was confirmation from Valve that the company wants SteamOS to run on everything. It's been kind of expected for a while, but a direct confirmation of it along with a promise for more devices to come with it isn't necessarily something most people had on their bingo cards for the show. What it means is that you'll be able to install SteamOS on your PC or your gaming handheld, without a need to worry about dealing with Windows.