today's leftovers and howtos
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 832
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 832 for the week of March 17 – 23, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Roland Wolters: [Short Tip] Get all columns in a table
When working with larger data structures in Nushell, there are often tables that are wider than the terminal has width, resulting in some columns truncated, indicated by the three dots
.... But how can we expand the dots?
-
APNIC ☛ When it’s not DNS, it’s probably NTP
An intriguing detective story about debugging a chain of problems.
-