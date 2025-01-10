I rescued my dying 2017 MacBook Pro with Ubuntu and it works like a charm (mostly)
Quoting: I rescued my dying 2017 MacBook Pro with Ubuntu and it works like a charm (mostly) | ZDNET —
Once I upgraded the OS, the laptop pretty much became useless. Not only were apps maddeningly slow to run, but the battery would last for about 20 minutes. To make matters worse, I could no longer do a factory reset because the latest OS didn't support a reset on the Intel architecture.
I was pretty much stuck. Because of that issue, the Intel MacBook gathered dust until we were blanketed by nearly a foot of snow, and I wound up with some extra time on my hands. I decided it was the perfect moment to install Linux on the laptop.
Before I continue with this guide, you should note that the installation isn't perfect. I installed Ubuntu 24.04 and found the following things didn't work out of the gate...