Fedora Linux 40 Beta Released with GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux Kernel 6.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 26, 2024



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 beta is here to showcase the recently released GNOME 46 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

The Fedora KDE Spin now ships with Plasma Wayland as the default session as support for the X11 session has been removed entirely from this edition. The rest of the Fedora Linux 40 editions ship with X11 and Wayland (if supported by the desktop environment) sessions. Here’s the Fedora KDE Spin in action!

