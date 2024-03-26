Games: Steam, GOverlay, and More
Steam Deck and Desktop Steam Beta fixes a Steam Play bug with Windows versions
Valve released a fresh Steam Beta Client update on March 22nd, and with it a bunch of bug fixes for both Steam Deck and Desktop Steam. You will need to be opted into the Beta updates channel to get this, otherwise you can wait for the next main Stable update.
Nature-expanding tile-stacking puzzler 'Preserve' has a demo up on Steam
Preserve looks very sweet. A tile-based puzzle game all about nature that features both horizontal and vertical building and there's a Native Linux demo now available to try out. The idea of connecting up a vertical network of interconnected habitats seems like a genuinely great idea for this.
MangoHud manager GOverlay 1.1.1 released upgrading to QT6
GOverlay, the app you can use if you want a UI to manage overlays like MangoHud has a new release out that upgrades its insides and fixes some bugs. While MangoHud is pretty darn easy to configure, since it's just a text file, GOverlay is useful for those who just quickly want to tick some boxes.
Mini Airways is like Mini Metro / Mini Motorways but for aircraft
After a interesting take on the strategy management sim? Taking a heavy dose of inspiration and naming from the very popular Mini Metro and Mini Motorways, a completely different developer is doing their take with Mini Airways. CCC Games are clearly big fans of the work from Dinosaur Polo Club.
Cinematic narrative adventure Until Then releases May 23rd
Polychroma Games and Maximum Entertainment have announced the cinematic narrative adventure Until Then is going to release on May 23rd.
Check out tactical dice-rolling roguelike combat in Slice & Dice
Slice & Dice from developer Tann has recently arrived on Steam giving players a fresh tactical dice-rolling roguelike, along with Native Linux support. This looks like Slay the Spire meets dice instead of cards, so if that sounds like your sort of thing it might be time to go and pick up a new game.
Trackline Express is a bit like Unrailed! with even more chaos
Trackline Express is a train and track building game from Bubblebird Studio that's planned to release on April 18th, and it sure does look like some wonderful chaos. From the same developer that created the chilled Haven Park.
Draw 7 and hope you get a good hand in the Steam Deckbuilders Fest
Running through until April 1st at 10am PT / 5pm UTC, the Steam Deckbuilders Fest is live filled with games with cards of all sorts. Deckbuilders are some of my favourite games, in real-life too, so I'll be diving into and throwing some cards around to see what sticks with me. There's also some stuff in the Steam Points Shop.