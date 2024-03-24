Software: Crisis Tools, Kooha 2.3, Eza, and Tellico 3.5.4
Brendan Gregg ☛ Brendan Gregg: GNU/Linux Crisis Tools
When you have an outage caused by a performance issue, you don't want to lose precious time just to install the tools needed to diagnose it. Here is a list of "crisis tools" I recommend installing on your GNU/Linux servers by default (if they aren't already), along with the (Ubuntu) package names that they come from: [...]
Dave Patrick Caberto: Kooha 2.3 Released!
Kooha is a simple screen recorder for GNU/Linux with a minimal interface. You can simply click the record button without having to configure a bunch of settings.
While we strive to keep Kooha simple, we also want to make it better. This release, composed of over 300 commits, is focused on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.
Eza: A Modern Replacement of the ls Command on GNU/Linux (Install + Use)
Eza is a modern replacement for the traditional command-line program “ls“, offers more features and optimization, and allows you to customize the output as per your preferences.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Tellico 3.5.4 Released
Tellico 3.5.4 is available, with a few fixes.
