grep is the ultimate text search tool available on virtually all Linux machines. While there are now better alternatives (such as ripgrep), you will still often find yourself on a server where grep is the only search tool available. So it's nice to have a working knowledge of it.

That's why is I've created this interactive step-by-step guide to grep operations. You can read it from start to finish to (hopefully) learn more about grep, or jump to a specific use case that interests you.