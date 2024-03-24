today's howtos
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.3 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Ubuntu 20.04 - 22.04
When using ISPConfig, by default, you only have the main PHP version for your distribution. This guide will show you how to install additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 8.1, 8.2, and 8.3) on an Ubuntu server with ISPConfig.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.3 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Debian 10 to 12
In this guide we will take you through installing additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 8.1, 8.2, and 8.3) on a Debian server with ISPConfig.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Virtualbox on GNU/Linux Mint 21
Virtualbox is not included in the default repositories of GNU/Linux Mint, which means in order to be able to install Virtualbox via apt on GNU/Linux Mint, first you must setup Virtualbox repository.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Build Your Own NAS System with Linux
Building a Network Attached Storage (NAS) system with GNU/Linux allows for a customizable, scalable, and cost-effective storage solution. This guide covers the essentials of choosing the right hardware, selecting a GNU/Linux distribution, and configuring your NAS for secure and efficient data access and backup.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to Install the latest Oracle GNU/Linux 9 on VirtualBox
Virtualization is a great way to not only test new operating systems but also use multiple OS on a single host to utilize the system resources properly.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ [Quick Fix] Enlightenment Xorg Session is Missing in Ubuntu 24.04
After installed Enlightenment desktop in Ubuntu 24.04, the classic Xorg session is missing from the login screen. And, here’s a quick fix for it.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Get Rid of thunderbird.tmp in Ubuntu 24.04 Downloads Folder
For Thunderbird users, there will be a thunderbird.tmp sub-folder in Downloads in Ubuntu 24.04. Here are the workarounds to get rid of it! As you may know, the Thunderbird package in Ubuntu 24.04 is a Snap package that runs in sandbox!
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on openSUSE. Htop is an enhanced version of the classic top command, offering an interactive, real-time view of your GNU/Linux system’s processes and resource utilization.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Timeshift on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on Fedora 39. Timeshift is a powerful system backup and snapshot utility that allows you to easily create and manage incremental backups of your GNU/Linux system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pi-hole on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pi-hole on Manjaro. Pi-hole is a DNS sinkhole that blocks unwanted content, such as advertisements, trackers, and malware, before it even reaches your devices.
-
-
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Grep by example: Interactive guide
grep is the ultimate text search tool available on virtually all Linux machines. While there are now better alternatives (such as ripgrep), you will still often find yourself on a server where grep is the only search tool available. So it's nice to have a working knowledge of it.
That's why is I've created this interactive step-by-step guide to grep operations. You can read it from start to finish to (hopefully) learn more about grep, or jump to a specific use case that interests you.
-
Benjamin John Hardill ☛ Multi Tenant MQTT broker
I’ve talked about doing hostname based proxying of MQTT in the past as a way to host multiple MQTT brokers with different hostnames behind a single IP address. To make this work I had to use MQTTS (MQTT over TLS) and the clients has to support SNI.
SNI allows a load balancer/reverse proxy to determine which back end broker instance to forward the connection to.
What I’m going to talk about here is multiple groups of users accessing a single broker but each groups messages are partitioned from other groups even if they use the same topics.
This means that any client can connect to the broker via MQTT, MQTTS or MQTT over WebSockets.
-
[Old] MJ Fransen ☛ Compile GnuPG 2.3.4 on FreeBSD
FreeBSD 14 comes with GnuPG 2.4.3, which results in problems when using Emacs with GnuPG. These problems concern both the encryption of files as the encryption of email messages. Decrypting isn't a problem.
This is a known problem, and the general advise is to install an older version of GnuPG.
To use Emacs with GnuPG I removed the GnuPG package and related packages, compiled GnuPG 2.3.4 from source, and installed it using GNU Stow.