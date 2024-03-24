Here’s what I consider to be the basics. I call them that not because they’re easy, but because they’re fundamental. The foundation on which your advanced skills and expertise rest. Multipliers and nullifiers, makers and breakers of everything you do.

They don’t usually show up in technical books and yet without them a lot of brilliant effort can go to waste. I constantly have to remind myself of them, sitting on my own shoulder and wagging a finger in my face.

Here they are: [...]