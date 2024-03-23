Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Initial SLTG-format typelib support in widl.
Exception handling on ARM64EC.
Improvements to Minidump support.
Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.5.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.