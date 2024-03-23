Wine 9.5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2024



The Wine development release 9.5 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Initial SLTG-format typelib support in widl.

Exception handling on ARM64EC.

Improvements to Minidump support.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.5.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.

