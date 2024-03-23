This Week in GNOME: #140 Forty-six!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 15 to March 22.
Do you waddle the waddle?
This is an unscheduled emergency release with important security updates to Firefox for Desktop platforms. Android is unaffected.
Radxa has released a detailed tutorial for their Penta SATA HAT, showcasing its compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 and their own Rock Pi single-board computers. This cutting-edge device not only offers a range of power options but also supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, and 5, enhancing its functionality and adaptability for diverse storage needs.
