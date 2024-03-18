Review: KDE neon 20240303 and 20240304

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



KDE Plasma 6 shows a lot of promise, but I have a very hard time recommending KDE neon in its current state. So many things are broken to the point of being unusable. Some of this can be attributed to version X.0 newness of Plasma 6, but that only applies to KDE specific things. Shipping an unusable Calamares installer was not good. The staggering number of bugs and things that are just not ready is disappointing. As much as I like KDE Plasma 6's design, I cannot recommend using KDE neon as anything more than a way to try out Plasma 6 while waiting for an updated version of KDE neon or some other distribution to release a more stable experience. I look forward to trying KDE Plasma 6 when it hits Fedora and Kubuntu in upcoming releases, and might give KDE neon another try when Plasma 6.1 comes out, but this experience did make a below average first impression.

Read on