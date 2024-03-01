Red Hat Corporate Puff Pieces and Microsoft Promotion
-
International Business Machines Webinar: Linux on IBM Z and LinuxONE Transcript
Good evening. Thank you for joining us for today's IBM Community webinar. I just want to go over a couple of housekeeping things before we begin. (Operator Instructions) Later today, you'll be sent a link to the on-demand recording as well as the link to download the slides plus a link to the IBM TechXchange Community where you can connect directly with our experts.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Making Quay.io more accessible [Ed: "AWS Marketplace" is not more accessible, it is more DRM and censorship]
The Quay team is very excited to announce that Quay.io is now available on the AWS Marketplace. This expands upon the existing credit-card based subscriptions to boost user access. Additionally, Quay.io entitlements can now be ordered directly through your Red Hat sales representative. This will make it easier for users to facilitate billing for their paid Quay.io organizations and to pay for usage upfront as part of enterprise budgeting cycles.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How we moved Quay.io's database from MySQL to Postgres and lived to tell about it
In November 2023, the Quay.io team migrated our database from the original MySQL instance to a brand new Postgres database. While the migration process itself was fairly smooth, it was not smooth for our customers. We experienced regular instability before and after the migration. Many of the issues we encountered were traced back to increased Quay.io traffic and differences in how MySQL and Postgres behave under load. We’d like to use this write up to share our insights and provide clarity around our recent instability.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study details Cost Savings And Business Benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux On Microsoft Azure [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Microsoft and proprietary surveillance together with a Microsoft-connected marketing firm in "analyst" clothing]
-
SDx Central ☛ Red Hat, Nvidia, NTT, Fujitsu power AI analysis at the edge [Ed: More buzzwords than actual substance, as usual. Reporter fails to disclose conflict of interest (sponsor).]
-
Mavenir ahead of scale deployment for India’s Vodafone idea
Mavenir and Red Hat continue to work with customers and partners to offer one of the strongest open RAN ecosystems available today.
-
Forbes ☛ Dell’s New Telecom-Focused Offerings Simplify 5G Deployments
Dell Technologies has enhanced its Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Red Hat to support telecommunications operators better with the deployment and scaling of modern telecom networks, particularly for 5G. This solution simplifies the transition to cloud-native network infrastructures for communication service providers by reducing the complexity of building and deploying a 5G core network.
-
Informa PLC ☛ ZTE announces strategic collaboration with Red Hat to accelerate 5G core innovation at MWC24
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat at MWC Barcelona 2024
Red Hat’s commitment to our customers is strong and we provide a stable technology foundation as the global landscape evolves. Together with our partners, we build agile platforms that enhance customer experiences. We bring together your teams and technologies to accelerate 5G and edge innovation, unlocking new opportunities. And our leadership in open communities gives you a voice, so software is developed around your needs.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG Cloud Provider
In this blog of the SIG Spotlight series, Arujjwal Negi interviews Michael McCune (Red Hat), also known as elmiko, co-chair of SIG Cloud Provider, to give us an insight into the workings of this group.