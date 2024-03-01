Punctuality Matters: Using Linux to Manage Time-Critical Situations

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.

Mesa’s NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware Is Now Stable

Collabora’s Faith Ekstrand writes in a blog post that a new merge request that landed earlier today in the Mesa graphics stack and which removes the non-conformant implementation warnings for NVK and changes the Meson configuration option from nouveau-experimental to nouveau, makes the open-source driver stable.

Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA Support, Wolfi Containers, and Adds New Flags

Distrobox 1.7 comes with important changes like improved support for NVIDIA systems, improved support for Wolfi containers, improved support for rootful containers for exported graphical apps, better systemd support for initful containers, better login shell management, and improved Terminfo support.

Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look

In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

KDE neon 6 Distro Now Available with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment

KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it’s making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.

KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Powered by the modern Wayland Linux graphics platform and ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment introduces initial HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, support for color blindness correction filters, and a new look and feel with floating panel by default.

LinuxGizmos.com

Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230: New Mixed Signal Oscilloscope from Digilent

Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

SolidRun’s First x86-based COM Express 7 Module Taps Ryzen V3000 Embedded V3C48 Processor

Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support

Internet Society

Everything You Need to Know to Build a Community Network

Accessing the Internet isn’t just challenging in many rural, remote, and low-income urban areas—it’s a significant hurdle. The digital divide looms large, it has many causes, and it affects people from diverse backgrounds all over the world.  

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a5

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Punctuality Matters: Using Linux to Manage Time-Critical Situations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024

The robustness of Linux is widely acknowledged, but it can’t quite match the microsecond management of a real-time operating system (RTOS) for time critical situations such as CNC machine instructions, vehicular control, or health sensor collection. If your software must record, manage, or control events within a narrow and precise time window and you’re invested in Linux for core development, you can consider some of these strategies for handling time-critical tasks without abandoning your familiar environment.

Linux can be nudged closer to real-time performance using kernel patches specifically designed for real-time applications like PREEMPT_RT. These patches modify the Linux kernel to reduce latency and improve the predictability of task scheduling by minimizing the duration of non-preemptible critical kernel code. This does not transform Linux into a hard real-time system, but it provides sufficient precision for many scenarios. Bear in mind that this solution requires you to keep your real-time patches aligned with your Linux kernel, which might slow down the frequency of kernel updates your team can manage. You also must navigate issues such as page swapping that can disrupt timing.

Read on

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
Windows Falls Below 13% Market Share in Africa, Barely Has Any Country With Majority [original]
Windows being the main "loser" (Android growing at its expense)
Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” Released with 68 Bug Fixes and 42 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.5 as the fourth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.1 as the first update in 2024 for this Debian-based, rolling-release distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: ’Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system
The KDE community proudly presents Plasma 6, Frameworks 6 and Gear 24.02
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.1 as the first point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 100 bugs.
LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded
April's LXQt 2.0 release brings a revamped menu with improved search and favorites, powered by Qt6 for enhanced performance
Microsoft-Funded Openwashing and Hype at FOSDEM, Opencollective Shutting Down
Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43
Tails, the Debian-based security-focused Linux distribution aimed at preserving Internet privacy and anonymity, has been updated today to version 6.0.
I've Not Tried KDE's Frameworks 6/Plasma 6 Yet, But... [original]
somewhat of an 'unknown' or an enigma
KDE neon, a rock-solid distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and leveraging the KDE community software, has been updated today to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
GNU/Linux in Albania at 9%? Almost Same as Greece at 11%? [original]
Greece at 11% for GNU/Linux users?
 
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Shotcut 24.02 Video Editor Unveils Ambisonic Audio Support
Shotcut's latest update brings Ambisonic audio support
8 Linux Apps That Surprised Me!
I think you should take a look at these Linux apps
Phew, the ‘New’ App Center Icon in Ubuntu is a Bug
About a week ago I noticed that the default icon for App Center (the Flutter-based software store-front that replaced Ubuntu Software in 23.10) had changed
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
CTL Chromebook NL73 Series to support 5G RedCap with a Snapdragon X35 modem
The ML73 Series runs Chrome OS with automatic updates guaranteed until June 2033
FOSS tool Gparted 1.6 here to save the data
Gparted 1.6 is the latest release of this graphical partition-manager to
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Issue Tracking Systems
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Graphite – 2D vector and raster editor
This is free and open source software written in Rust
Incorporating time-critical capabilities into Linux systems is a balancing act of innovation and practicality
On-disk format change beckons for brave early adopters of Bcachefs
New versions of the two leading next-generations filesystems are coming: both OpenZFS 2.2.3, and some time afterwards, an improved bcachefs
10 Linux Distros for Developers and Coders in 2024
In this article, we will introduce 10 Linux distros for developers and coders in 2024, based on their features, functionality, and popularity
NetBSD 10.0 RC5 available!
release candidate of the upcoming 10.0 release, please help testing
Android Leftovers
How to hide unwanted or private apps on Android
Accessibility in Ptyxis
Ptyxis is the new name of what was formerly Prompt
eSpeak NG – text-to-speech software
This is free and open source software
3 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based XMPP Clients
They are all free and open source goodness
LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max – Rockchip RV1106 powered boards with 10/100M Ethernet and camera support
The LuckFox LuckFox Pico Pro and Pico Max are two new Rockchip RV1106-powered development boards that offer a Linux-based development platform for IoT applications
This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology
10 Best Free Graphical Web Browsers
There are many different web browsers available for Linux
Sudo and its alternatives
Sudo is a ubiquitous tool for running commands with the privileges of another user on Unix-like operating systems
A modest update to Qubes OS
Qubes OS is a security-focused desktop Linux distribution built on Fedora Linux and the Xen hypervisor
Security Leftovers
Security stories
Miracle-WM Is a New Tiling Wayland Compositor Based on Mir
Canonical employee Matthew Kosarek announced today a new project that leverages the Mir display server, called miracle-wm, which is a tiling Wayland compositor with a window manager in the style of i3, Sway, or Hyprland.
Collabora announced today that their NVK open-source Vulkan graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware in the Mesa graphics stack is no longer experimental and it’s now stable and ready for prime time.
Luca Di Maio released today Distrobox 1.7 as a major update to this popular tool for running any Linux distro inside your terminal.
KDE Plasma 6 Sets a New Standard for Linux Desktop Environments
KDE Plasma 6 release is now officially available. Here's what's new.
FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Kiwi TCMS 13.1
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.1!
SDDM Login Manager 0.21.0 Released! Improved Qt6 & Wayland Support
SDDM, the Simple Desktop Display Manager, announced new 0.21.0 released a few hours ago
Countries Where Chrome is Already Near-Monopoly and Firefox is Under 1% [original]
The Web is supposed to work according to standards rather than tested for some narrow set of Web browsers/rendering engines
GNU/Linux: 4.1% or a Lot Higher? [original]
a quick and dirty approach
Index – Qt-based file manager
We tested Index with Ubuntu 23.10 and Manjaro. The latter is an Arch-based distro
9 Best Free and Open Source Groupware Software
The Linux platform offers an impressive set of collaboration software
Android security and privacy guide
This ain't my first rodeo with Android privacy
5 things to consider before leaping from one Linux distribution to another
If you've grown tired of your current Linux distribution
Deep Dive: A Complete Automated Yocto-Linux Build Setup for RaspberryPi
Triple Helix Consulting has released a complete Yocto Linux build for Raspberry Pi (RPI) to open source
Laptop/Desktop Operating System Market Share in Sweden Approaching 20%, Windows at All-Time Lows Internationally [original]
As of the end of this month
Complexity Is the Enemy [original]
18 months have now passed since we changed to "static"
KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software
KiCad 8.0 launches with new features, improvements, and bug fixes