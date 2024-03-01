Graphite – 2D vector and raster editor

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



As vector-based images are not made up of a specific number of dots, they can be precisely scaled without any reduction in the image quality. Unlike vector graphics, bitmap images are resolution dependent. This means that it is difficult to alter the size of a bitmap without sacrificing a degree of image quality. Vector graphics also have simpler storage, and the option to convert a vector graphic to a bitmap if needed.

Graphite is a vector and raster graphics program that’s powered by a node graph compositing engine. It brings together layers with nodes.

This is free and open source software written in Rust.

