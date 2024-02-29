Microsoft Antitrust Violations, Bad Behaviour, and Windows Incidents/Breaches (TCO)

The Akira ransomware group has set its sights on yet another target: the municipality of Bjuv in Skåne County, South Sweden. The notorious hacker group, known for its brazen cyberattacks against Swedish entities, has issued a warning on the dark web, threatening to leak nearly 200GB of stolen data from Bjuv Municipality’s systems.

The ransomware group’s message, posted on the dark web, outlines the nature of the stolen data, including confidential documents, contracts, agreements, and personal HR files.