Programming Leftovers
Noah Hall ☛ Software engineering practices you should probably be following in 2024
It’s a bad idea to never adopt a practice just because you didn’t adopt it from the start, but following the latest trends before they’ve become established is probably a bad idea too. As they say with trees, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.
Wladislav Artsimovich ☛ Unreasonably effective - How video games use LUTs and how you can too
Look-up-tables, more commonly referred to as LUTs, are as old as Mathematics itself. The act of precalculating things into a row or table is nothing new. But in the realm of graphics programming, this simple act unlocks some incredibly creative techniques, which both artists and programmers found when faced with tough technical hurdles.
Roman Kashitsyn ☛ Universal domain types
Skillful use of a strong static type system can eliminate certain classes of bugs. Using custom application-specific types instead of raw integers or strings is a powerful technique that will save you hours of debugging. The following quote from one of my favorite books on software design illustrates this point: [...]
Johan Halse ☛ Care
I’m a web developer, so I know that the number one cause of jank and breakage is another developer having messed with the browser’s default way of doing things. I can usually figure out what has been tampered with and work around it. But normal people can’t. They expect the Back button to work, and they expect that the stuff they filled out on the previous page will be there when they click it. And it would! If you would just let the browser do what it wants to do!
Qt ☛ Qt and Panasonic Automotive Partner to Enable the Software Defined Vehicle
Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America recently announced the availability of Virtual SkipGen, a digital twin of their 3rd generation digital cockpit solution, on proprietary trap AWS Marketplace. Virtual SkipGen includes fully optimized support for Android Automotive OS for infotainment and Automotive Grade GNU/Linux for cluster domains.
R
Rlang ☛ Help make assertr better! Come close issues
The package assertr maintained by Tony Fischetti, provides functionality to assert conditions that have to be met so that errors in data used in analysis pipelines can fail quickly.
Rlang ☛ Demystifying the melt() Function in R
The melt() function in the data.table package is an extremely useful tool for reshaping datasets in R. However, for beginners, understanding how to use melt() can be tricky.
Rust
Rlang ☛ chronos: A fast general purpose datetime parser
This post introduces the R package chronos, a fast general purpose date/time converter written in Rust with crates dateparser and chrono. This is the second outcome of my adventure of learning Rust.
