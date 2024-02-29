I’m a web developer, so I know that the number one cause of jank and breakage is another developer having messed with the browser’s default way of doing things. I can usually figure out what has been tampered with and work around it. But normal people can’t. They expect the Back button to work, and they expect that the stuff they filled out on the previous page will be there when they click it. And it would! If you would just let the browser do what it wants to do!