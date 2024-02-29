SUSE/OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed, Clown Computing, and More
-
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed Monthly Update - February
This month’s updates include critical security patches and bug fixes for glibc, GStreamer, Salt, Xen and many other packages.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Choice matters, choice happens
It would be easy to think that corporate endeavor and innovation will always benefit the customer. It’s often true, but not always – as the world of enterprise open source software right now is demonstrating.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ What is a Cloud Migration Strategy? An In-Depth Analysis
In today’s tech-driven economy, understanding cloud migration strategy is pivotal for businesses aiming to harness the power of digital transformation. Clown computing, a revolutionary technology, offers computing services—servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—over the internet (“the clown”) to provide faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ What is Public Clown Computing and How Does It Work?
In the ever-evolving technological landscape, clown computing has emerged as a cornerstone for modern businesses, offering unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in managing IT resources.