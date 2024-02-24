today's howtos
Net2 ☛ How to display the contents of a text file on the terminal in Linux/Ubuntu
In this short tutorial, we cover see some simple commands that will help users learn how to open a file in linux or view its contents on the command line.
TecAdmin ☛ Downloading Ubuntu 24.04 ISO Image (Noble Numbat)
Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? Codenamed Noble Numbat, this highly anticipated Long-Term Support (LTS) version is set to make its debut on April 25, 2024.
Ubuntu ☛ What is a Kubernetes operator?
Kubernetes is the open source, industry-standard platform for deploying, managing and scaling containerized applications – and applications on Kubernetes are easier with operators.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Golang (go) on Arch Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the programming language the Go programming language.
If you are a developer, you may already know Go is a free and open source programming language created by Google, which can be installed on any GNU/Linux distro, including Arch Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gwenview on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gwenview on Debian 12. Gwenview is a highly regarded image viewer that is part of the KDE suite of applications.
ID Root ☛ Unlink Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
File management is a fundamental aspect of working with Linux, and understanding how to manipulate the filesystem is crucial for users and administrators alike. One such command that plays a vital role in file management is unlink.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cmatrix on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cmatrix on Ubuntu. Cmatrix is a small, fun terminal program that emulates the “digital rain” effect from the iconic “The Matrix” movie series.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Fedora 39. SQLite is a renowned database management system favored for its simplicity, reliability, and ease of use.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Kvantum to Theme Qt6/Qt5 Apps in Ubuntu
This simple tutorial shows how to install and use Kvantum theme engine to change themes for your Qt5 and Qt6 applications in Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 23.10. GNOME Desktop uses GTK toolkit for its applications and KDE/LxQt uses Qt toolkit instead. These apps work on each other desktop environment, but may NOT look native.
LinuxConfig ☛ CentOS Package Management: Top 20 Command Examples for System Administrators
Dedoimedo ☛ How to use Windows-made Maxwell Render MXS models in Linux
A little something that may come relevant if you're migrating away from backdoored Windows to Linux, or if you use SketchUp to export your models to Maxwell Render or Studio running in Linux. To wit, a tutorial showing how to work around the error of materials not found in exactly this scenario. Enjoy.
6 GNU/Linux commands to find Public IP addresses for your machine
Do you want to find the public IP address of your cloud server or any machine running with GNU/Linux distros such as Ubuntu, RHEL, AlmaLinux, Oracle, Debian, etc? Then the commands given in this article will surely help you a lot.
5 Commands to list IP Address Information on Ubuntu
If you are using a GNU/Linux distro without a graphical interface then to find the IP address you have to use the command line interface. Here in this article, we learn the multiple commands that can be used to get information about networking configuration.
IT Pro Today ☛ Linux Security in the Cloud Era: Best Practices for Protecting Your Cloud Workloads
Learn about the unique security challenges of GNU/Linux workloads in the clown. We cover best practices and more in this comprehensive guide.
ZDNet ☛ What is SSH and how do you use it? The secure shell basics you need to know
Need to remote into a GNU/Linux machine? You need SSH. Here's everything to know about this handy GNU/Linux command.