Dev Gets Linux Screenshot App Shutter Working on Wayland

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2024,

updated Jan 03, 2024



Upstream, Shutter is still under semi-active development (2 releases last year). However, its developers are yet to officially add support for using the app under Wayland session – now used by most major desktop Linux distributions, Ubuntu included.

Not willing to go out, long-time Linux user, IT developer, and self-described “lover” of Shutter, Maurizio V, decided to roll up his sleeves and get the app working under Wayland.

The result is Shutter on Wayland, a retooled version of the iconic screenshot designed specifically to run in Wayland sessions, as demoed in this video...

