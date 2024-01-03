Dev Gets Linux Screenshot App Shutter Working on Wayland
Upstream, Shutter is still under semi-active development (2 releases last year). However, its developers are yet to officially add support for using the app under Wayland session – now used by most major desktop Linux distributions, Ubuntu included.
Not willing to go out, long-time Linux user, IT developer, and self-described “lover” of Shutter, Maurizio V, decided to roll up his sleeves and get the app working under Wayland.
The result is Shutter on Wayland, a retooled version of the iconic screenshot designed specifically to run in Wayland sessions, as demoed in this video...
Shutter works on Wayland for Select Area & Window Screenshots
For Ubuntu 22.04/23.10, Fedora & other GNU/Linux with Wayland, Shutter screenshot tool can finally take screenshots for selected area and app windows! Shutter is (or was) an excellent feature rich screenshot tool, with image editing and uploading support.