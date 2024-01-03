BSD: OpenBSD and FreeBSD News
-
Undeadly ☛ TSO for em(4) committed to -current
This means that those of us with supported em(4) variants can look forward to measurably improved network performance.
-
Data Swamp ☛ OpenBSD workstation hardening
I wanted to share a list of hardening you can do on your OpenBSD workstation, and explaining the threat model of each change.
-
TuMFatig ☛ Running OpenBSD on OmniOS using bhyve
The bhyve hypervisor has been ported to Illumos and provides an altervative to KVM. SmartOS created an OpenBSD image but it’s quite old. I don’t know (yet) how to upgrade or make more up-to-date images. But I could manage to run OpenBSD 7.4 on OmniOS.
-
WebDAV server with Nginx and FreeBSD
Recently I've been working on a small Neocities page to post about my hobbies not related to tech. Neocities offers WebDAV integration to manage the site's files. I decided it's simple and convenient enough to use it for file syncing in other places too.
It takes a few minutes to set up on Linux with nginx, and while the process is similar for FreeBSD, there are a few caveats. I haven't found a user-friendly, step-by-step guide online, so here's my own.