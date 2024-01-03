BSD: OpenBSD and FreeBSD News

Recently I've been working on a small Neocities page to post about my hobbies not related to tech. Neocities offers WebDAV integration to manage the site's files. I decided it's simple and convenient enough to use it for file syncing in other places too.

It takes a few minutes to set up on Linux with nginx, and while the process is similar for FreeBSD, there are a few caveats. I haven't found a user-friendly, step-by-step guide online, so here's my own.