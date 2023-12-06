IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 is available for testing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



The last Core Update of the year, IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182, is available for testing. Please help us to make it yet another successful release, so that we can all update and enjoy a quiet holiday time.

This update comes with a mix of new features and package updates. Please give it a good round of testing and report any problems back to the developers. If you would like to support us bringing you these updates and making IPFire the best firewall in the world, please donate.

This release introduces a change in the default firewall policy for new installations: Blocking outgoing SMTP traffic from internal networks by default. We have recently seen that some installations have infected systems that send out large amounts of spam, resulting in unhappy consequences like having your firewall appear on blacklists and trouble logging into online banking.

Read on