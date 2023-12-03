Microsoft Breaking the Law, Then Bribing the British Government
Silicon Angle ☛ Google reportedly asks UK’s CMA to take antitrust action against Microsoft [Ed: Microsoft bribing already>]
Google LLC has reportedly asked U.K. antitrust officials to take action against Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp. over the way the company licenses its software to public cloud users. Reuters reported the move today. Surveillance Giant Google is said to have made the request in a letter sent to the U.K.’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority.
Reuters ☛ Exclusive: Surveillance Giant Google pushes for antitrust action against Abusive Monopolist Microsoft in UK cloud market
Google has called on Britain’s antitrust regulator to take action against Microsoft, claiming its business practices had left rivals at a significant disadvantage, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Reuters ☛ Microsoft’s $3.2 bln UK investment to drive Hey Hi (AI) growth [Ed: Or how to bribe a government to permit criminal activity to carry on]
Microsoft’s plan to pump 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) into Britain over the next three years [...]