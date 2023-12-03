No More Prisoners of Windows (POWs)
NOT only is the "developing world" (euphemism for poor countries) moving further away from Microsoft; even some relatively wealthy countries seem to be seeing the appeal of GNU/Linux, so users flock over to it, e.g. 17% in Norway (GNU/Linux on 1 in 5 desktops and laptops?), 10% in Greece, over 6% in Turkey, and over 5% in Asia as a whole, to name just a few examples. There are other interesting data points, e.g. Windows down to 17% in Africa. In South Africa, which is a bit more affluent than the average African nation, Windows is down to 12% and Android up to all-time high of nearly 70%. Very high GNU/Linux usage in Nigeria can be seen here; it's by far the most populous nation in Africa. In the world's most populous nation, India, GNU/Linux seem to have grown massively.
All in all, things are looking good despite legal perils and bribery by Microsoft. █