Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 348: Interview with Alexis Noetinger of Murena: /e/OS, Pro-Privacy Smartphones, Murena Cloud
On this episode of Destination Linux (348), we’re going to interview Alexis Noetinger, the COO of Murena. We talk about Murena’s privacy respecting Smartphones, /e/OS mobile operating system, Murena Cloud services and more. Plus, we have our tips, tricks and software picks for you.
348: Interview with Alexis Noetinger of Murena: /e/OS, Pro-Privacy Smartphones, Murena Cloud
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-348
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Saloon 91 | Lubuntu 23.10 Distribution Exploration
Tonight is an exciting night as we will be having a chat about Lubuntu 23.10. Simon Quigley joined us last week and sold us on kicking the tires on this lightweight masterpiece of GNU/Linux goodness. Join the conversation and bring your thoughts and experiences.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ LHS Episode #523: Computing in the Clouds
Hello and welcome to the 523rd installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss the FCC removing symbol rate limitations, the ongoing WRC-23, …
Linux User Space Episode 4:09: Giddy Up
Coming up in this episode
* Leo makes me a LUSsh 🍻
* Official standings for a browser
* We strum some reverberations
* Focus on the HQ
* Focus on the sounds
* Forecast the future
Watch the video!
Late Night Linux – Episode 257
An improvement to apt, a quick terminal tip, reverse-engineering Bluetooth devices with Android, an M1 Macbook Asahi update, a self-hosted way to bypass paywalls, making native apps out of web pages, bridging Zigbee devices to MQTT, a terrible way to back up photos and videos from a phone, Félim learns about HDMI standards, and more...
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 67: Openverse & Photo Directory Rewind
WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, returns to a recent episode of the WordPress Briefing, which discussed two resources for openly licensed media in the WordPress project– Openverse and Photo Directory– and how they differ from one another!