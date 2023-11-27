Data Breaches and Windows TCO
IBM, Johnson & Johnson Hit With Second Health Data Breach Suit
Plaintiff Jarvis Bryant Jenkins alleged the companies were negligent regarding the safety of his sensitive health records, shared with J&J, that were exposed as result of a data breach at IBM, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Data Breaches ☛ Henry Schein re-encrypted by BlackCat again
But the situation had deteriorated from the first attack instead of things improving. AlphV posted an update about negotiations breaking down, and BlackCat re-encrypting them.
Politico ☛ Europe’s grid is under a cyberattack deluge, industry warns
Thousands of cyberattacks have inundated Europe’s energy grid since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a top industry leader is calling for help as officials and researchers fret that not nearly enough is being done.
“The crooks are becoming better by the day, so we need to become better by the day,” Leonhard Birnbaum, the chief executive of E.ON, one of Europe’s largest utilities, said in an interview. “I’m worried now and I will be even more worried in the future.”
Birnbaum has reason to fret. A recent report from the International Energy Agency found the average number of cyberattacks against utilities each week more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 worldwide — with 1,101 weekly attacks registered last year.
CBS ☛ Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa hacked by Iranian-backed cyber group
The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa said on Saturday that one of their booster stations had been hacked by an Iranian-backed cyber group.
Matthew Mottes, the chairman of the board of directors for the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, confirmed to KDKA-TV that the cyber group, known as Cyber Av3ngers, took control of one of the stations. An alarm went off as soon as the hack had occurred.
Mottes added that the station, located on the outskirts of town, monitors and regulates pressure for Raccoon and Potter Townships and stressed that there is no known risk to the drinking water or water supply.
Data Breaches ☛ Ransomware group leaks data allegedly from Granger Medical Clinic
As proof, NoEscape provided a filetree and screenshots. The filetree listed numerous files related to facilities and other internal documents, including files whose names appeared to relate to former and current providers and personnel. Some filenames suggested they would contain confidential information including disciplinary actions and terminations as well as Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) documentation for employees.