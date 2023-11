Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Fortnight From Now

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2023



TWO weeks from now this site turns 19.5. It didn't change so much over the years except the removal of Drupal in favour of a custom-made system that serves the site better and was originally designed specifically for this site, using Perl and some Bash.

As usual, June 10 will be our anniversary. The next one is 20. █