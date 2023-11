OpenSSL 3.2

The major changes and known issues for the 3.2 branch of the OpenSSL toolkit are summarised below. The contents reflect the current state of the NEWS file inside the git repository.

Comments: OpenSSL 3.2.0 released [LWN.net] ("OpenSSL 3.2.0 has been released. New features include client-side QUIC support, a number of new cryptographic algorithms, support for TCP fast open, TLS certificate compression, and more.")