Devices: Beagleboard, MessengerPi, Raspberry Pi and More
-
Beagleboard backs open source Click board interface to Linux
MikroElektronika has developed open source software that allows its Click boards to interface to development boards running embedded Linux or similar operating systems.
ClickID is a hardware/software (HW/SW) open source implementation of the MikroE one-wire interface that enables hot-plugging of a Click board or any other mikroBUS-compatible add-on peripheral boards. This has been backed by the BeagleBoard single board computer developer.
ClickID brings a new level of automation and self-diagnosis to Click board embedded tools. This allows more more complex operations, allowing the software to automatically identify add-on board peripheral configurations.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPU
Kickstarter recently featured the HiFi 3D Sensor which is described as a plug and play depth perception 2.2MP camera built for applications needing superior depth data quality, particularly in robotics and computer vision fields.
-
CNX Software ☛ MessengerPi – A LoRa messenger and walkie-talkie based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 (Crowdfunding)
SB Components MessengerPi is a DIY messenger and walkie-talkie based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 that relies on LoRa communication for P2P messaging over distances of up to 5 kilometers and calls up to 300 meters away. The company actually provides two boards: the MessengerPi itself for both calls and messaging with a keyboard, and the smaller “Walky Talky” board for audio communication only and without a LoRa module.
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Display S3 Pro – A 2.33-inch ESP32-S3 color touchscreen display with enclosure
LILYGO T-Display S3 Pro is another ESP32-S3 powered WiFi and Bluetooth display from the company with a 2.33-inch color touchscreen LCD, a plastic enclosure, support for USB-OTG, two QWIIC connectors, and a 470 mAh battery. We’re told the T-Display S3 Pro is an update to the T-Display S3 (and by extension of the T-Display S3 Touch and T-Display S3 AMOLED models) but the display is quite bigger at 2.33-inch and with higher resolution (480×222), it comes with an ABS case with an integrated battery by default, adds support for USB OTG, and also includes a few sensors that are missing from the earlier models.
-
PC World ☛ The best Raspberry Pi alternatives
The success of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer has now given rise to numerous imitators. We present four worthy alternatives to the original.