Devices: Beagleboard, MessengerPi, Raspberry Pi and More

MikroElektronika has developed open source software that allows its Click boards to interface to development boards running embedded Linux or similar operating systems.

ClickID is a hardware/software (HW/SW) open source implementation of the MikroE one-wire interface that enables hot-plugging of a Click board or any other mikroBUS-compatible add-on peripheral boards. This has been backed by the BeagleBoard single board computer developer.

ClickID brings a new level of automation and self-diagnosis to Click board embedded tools. This allows more more complex operations, allowing the software to automatically identify add-on board peripheral configurations.