A couple nights ago I wrote about a superfluous Scheme implementation and promised to move on from sheepishly justifying my egregious behavior in my next note, and finally mention some results from this experiment. Well, no: I am back on my bullshit. Tonight I write about a couple of implementation details that discerning readers may find of interest: value representation, the tail call issue, and the standard library.

what is a value?

As a Lisp, Scheme is one of the early "dynamically typed" languages. These days when you say "type", people immediately think propositions as types, mechanized proof of program properties, and so on. But "type" has another denotation which is all about values and almost not at all about terms: one might say that vector-ref has a type, but it's not part of a proof; it's just that if you try to vector-ref a pair instead of a vector, you get a run-time error. You can imagine values as being associated with type tags: annotations that can be inspected at run-time for, for example, the sort of error that vector-ref will throw if you call it on a pair.

Scheme systems usually have a finite set of type tags: there are fixnums, booleans, strings, pairs, symbols, and such, and they all have their own tag. Even a Scheme system that provides facilities for defining new disjoint types ( define-record-type et al) will implement these via a secondary type tag layer: for example that all record instances are have the same primary tag, and that you have to retrieve their record type descriptor to discriminate instances of different record types.

Anyway. In Whiffle there are immediate types and heap types. All values have a low-bit tag which is zero for heap objects and nonzero for immediates. For heap objects, the first word of the heap object has tagging in the low byte as well. The 3-bit heap tag for pairs is chosen so that pairs can just be two words, with no header word.