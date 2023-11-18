Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu

Tux Machines

Transparency, Openness, and Our 2021-2022 Financials

Transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. In this post, we aim to be very clear about where the Tor Project's money comes from and what we do with it. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

9to5Linux

Calibre 7.0 E-Book Manager Introduces New Notes Feature, Support for Audio EPUBs

Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.

It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.6 Will Be LTS, Supported Until December 2026

Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

LXQt 1.4 Desktop Arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 Users, Here’s How to Install It

Yes, you’re reading it right, you can now install the latest and greatest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment on your Lubuntu 23.10 computer in a few easy steps using the official Lubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive). Lubuntu 23.10 originally came with the LXQt 1.3 desktop environment by default.

Steam Deck OLED Is Now Available to Order with HDR Display and Bigger Battery

The Steam Deck OLED comes almost 1 year and nine months after the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen and introduces faster NVMe SSD storage up to 1TB, a bigger 7.4-inch display that supports HDR (High-Dynamic Range), as well as up to 1,000 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate, and a bigger 50Whr battery for up to 12 hours of gameplay.

HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders

Coming almost a year after HandBrake 1.6, the HandBrake 1.7 release is here with lots of goodies for Linux users including bit depth and HDR information in video summary, support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal, drag and drop support for video scanning, improved Intel QSV support, Meson support, as well as import and export of XML chapters.

Hands-On with MX Linux 23 on Raspberry Pi 5

Based on the latest MX Linux 23.1 “Libretto” release, the new Raspberry Pi spin is derived from the official Raspberry Pi OS and the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. As expected from an MX Linux spin, it uses the lightweight Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default.

LinuxGizmos.com

HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPU

Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu

Review: System76 Lemur Pro Laptop
The System76 Lemur Pro is light, thin, repairable, and upgradeable. It's the best Linux laptop we've tested
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released
We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum
Calibre 7.0 E-Book Manager Introduces New Notes Feature, Support for Audio EPUBs
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of Calibre 7.0 as the latest stable version and a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform e-book management software.
 
How to change the time on your Android smartwatch
Games: Raspberry Pi 4, ‘Video Game Addiction’, and the Latest Dozen From Liam Dawe
This week in KDE: Panel Intellihide and Wayland Presentation Time
It’s great to see lots of people running the Plasma 6 Alpha release, which has resulted in a spike of bug reports, as we had hoped and expected
Use GDM Settings to Customise Ubuntu’s Login Screen
Ubuntu, like other Linux distributions uses the GNOME Display Manager (GDM) as its, well, display manager, though most of us tend to think of or refer to it as the login screen
Programming Leftovers
Devices: Beagleboard, MessengerPi, Raspberry Pi and More
Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu
today's howtos
Linux Foundation: FinOps and Joint Development Foundation (JDF)
Security Leftovers
Oracle Linux 9.3 Brings Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R7U2
Oracle Linux 9.3 is out now, featuring DNF enhancements and automatic reboot options. Here’s more on that
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Windows TCO (Security Issues)
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSDNow
Unveiling the Life Stories of Linux Innovators
Linux, the open-source operating system that powers millions of devices worldwide
Oppo starts rolling out ColorOS based on Android 14
Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo says it has begun rolling out ColorOS 14, its variant based on Android 14, to its 600 million active users
Tuning the Linux kernel with AI, according to ByteDance
ByteDance has a proposal to make this easier
Allwinner VPU gets open-source H264 hardware video encoder Linux driver
Bootlin’s Linux kernel support for H.264 video encoding with the Allwinner V3/V3s/S3 platforms consists of patchsets on top of the mainline Linux Cedrus driver
Wireshark 4.2 Packet Analyzer Adds Support For HTTP/3
Wireshark 4.2 introduces smarter display filter autocomplete, avoiding invalid syntax for more efficient network analysis
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
mesa 23.3.0-rc4
As always, if you find any issues please report them
Software doing what you want, not what you say
The KDE launcher also isn’t doing anything fancy; it’s matching on metadata associated with the launcher
BSD: OpenSMTPD, FreeBSD packages routine, and more
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
Programming Leftovers
Rust 1.74.0
The Web and Free, Libre Software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Events: libcurl, WordPress, and Capitole du Libre 2023
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Confirmed as an LTS
Last month saw the release of the Linux 6.6 kernel, a big update jam-packed with new features, hardware support, security enhancements, and performance improvements
Gear, Frameworks, Kernel updates in Tumbleweed
A large amount of software updates made it into openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Electronic Medical Records Software
Open source EMR software has an important role to play
Games: Core Keeper, Bzzzt, art of rally, and More
Kubernetes and Servers
today's howtos
Is Bing Dead?
More Security Leftovers and Microsoft Problems
How to Install LXQt 1.4 on Lubuntu 22.04 LTS
Learn how to install the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment using backport PPA in Lubuntu 22.04.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
12 Best Time Tracking Software for Linux Desktop
Time tracking software can be an effective solution to enhance productivity and control time expenses
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat: Proprietary (Secretive) Hardware as 'Security', Flathub, Red Hat Working With Lockheed Martin, Pagure Exporter
Scientists use Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Now in Google's Pocket, Too
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and 13 Best Distributions for Gaming on Linux
Windows TCO
Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development
Kernel: Torvalds, Bootlin, CMRR Variable Refresh Rate Feature
Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
Android Leftovers
Android's new Private Space feature could let you hide apps and data on your phone
Five things to consider when switching to Linux Mint
A guide to what you'll need to think about if you switch your old laptops to Linux Mint
today's howtos
Canonical releases new low-touch, open-source cloud solution
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has released MicroCloud, which is a low-touch private cloud any business can use
What makes a Linux distro light?
It's a Swiss Army knife that can do anything and that's part of its definition
today's leftovers
Applications for GNU/Linux
CodeWeavers CrossOver 23.6 and Black Friday Bundle
New release
Peter Czanik and syslog-ng News
Cautionary Tale About Microsoft and VSCode
Security Leftovers
Hands-On with MX Linux 23 on Raspberry Pi 5
MX Linux 23 is coming to the Raspberry Pi as the team announced today the first alpha version of an updated MX Linux respin image for the tiny single-board computer.
Windows Total Cost of Ownership (Data/System Breaches)
Kubernetes Resource Limits and Major Changes in Kubernetes 1.29
Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, Anima Flux, and More
Android Leftovers
My favourite affordable Android phone is even cheaper in Google's Black Friday sale
Kernel: New in LWN (Outside the Paywall) and Rust Burden
Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How
Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley informs us today about the availability of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment for users of the long-term supported Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.
Kdenlive Sprint Recap – November 2023
The Kdenlive team met last weekend in Zürich for a sprint. Many topics were discussed, here is a quick overview of what we did
Programming Leftovers
Linux Foundation Openwashing Subgroups
Red Hat/Servers: F39 Elections, Fedora Magazine, Kubernetes, and Qubes
Nordic introduces nRF7002 EK WiFi 6 Arduino Shield, nRF7000 SSID-based Wi-Fi locationing chip
But as noted by Hackster.io, Nordic also just released a Linux driver for nRF70 chips and tested with a Raspberry Pi 4 running Ubuntu 22.04 64-bit connected to the nRF7002 EK through an interposer board
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
today's howtos
How to Emulate macOS Interface on your Linux System
This guide compiles various methods to give your preferred Linux distribution a makeover with a macOS theme
The Linux Scheduler And How It Handles More Cores
Did the Linux developers make an egregious error more than a decade ago that has crippled Linux performance to this day
OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
OBS Studio 30 is now available for download coming with exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.
Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE
The product announcement indicates that the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board will support Debian Buster, Android 12 and Linux Kernel 5.10
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, October 2023
his report covers hrev57309 through hrev57363 (again a bit of a shorter month than average.)
Today in Techrights
Kdenlive 23.08.3 Released with Faster Clip Importing and Enhanced Rendering
Upgrade your Linux editing experience with Kdenlive 23.08.3, featuring faster clip importing, a new PNG with alpha render profile, and bug fixes for a smoother workflow.
Blender 4.0 Scores Powerful Upgrades
Learn what's new in the Blender 4.0 release, which brings several major updates.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
Announcing Istio 1.20.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.20