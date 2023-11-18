Distributions and Operating Systems, Including Debian and Ubuntu
Operating System Bias in Next Generation Internet and NLnet
In Grants for Operating Systems I discussed my journey through the grant application writing business since beginning of last year.
To keep things light and somewhat focused, I left out a topic, that I would like to write about in more detail in the following sections.
It's about selection bias in grants provided by Next Generation Internet (NGI), that can be applied for directly or through NLnet.
InfoQ ☛ AWS Introduces Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 Runtime for Lambda
AWS recently introduced Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 (AL2023) as a managed runtime and container base image for its Lambda service. The runtime provides an OS-only environment for developers to run Lambda functions.
Dimitri John Ledkov: Ubuntu 23.10 significantly reduces the installed kernel footprint
Ubuntu systems typically have up to 3 kernels installed, before they are auto-removed by apt on classic installs. Historically the installation was optimized for metered download size only. However, kernel size growth and usage no longer warrant such optimizations. During the 23.10 Mantic Minatour cycle, I led a coordinated effort across multiple teams to implement lots of optimizations that together achieved unprecedented install footprint improvements.
Martin-Éric Racine: dhcpcd almost ready to replace ISC dhclient in Debian
A lot of time has passed since my previous post on my work to make dhcpcd the drop-in replacement for the deprecated ISC dhclient a.k.a. isc-dhcp-client. Current status: [...]