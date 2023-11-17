More Security Leftovers and Microsoft Problems

Rackspace's costs from last year's ransomware infection continue to mount. The cloud hosting biz has told America's financial watchdog, the SEC, its total expenses to date regarding that cyberattack have now reached about $11 million, though insurance has helped cover half of that.

The extortionware raid on the IT provider, initially described as a "security incident," hit Rackspace's hosted Microsoft Exchange on December 2, 2022, shutting down email services to thousands of customers, most of whom were small and mid-sized businesses.