Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt

At the Ubuntu Summit in Latvia, Canonical have just announced their plans for the Ubuntu Core Desktop. I recently played with a preview of it, for fun. Here’s a nearby computer running it right now.

Ubuntu Core is a “a secure, application-centric IoT OS for embedded devices”. It’s been around a while now, powering IoT devices, kiosks, routers, set-top-boxes and other appliances.

Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year.

In case you weren’t aware, the SteamDeck is a portable desktop PC running a GNU/Linux distribution from Valve called “SteamOS”.

As a tinkerer, I thought “I wonder what Ubuntu Core on the SteamDeck looks like”. So I went grubbing around in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub projects to find something to play with.