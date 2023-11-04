Ubuntu: Intel, Core, Pro, and T-Shirt
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Intel® TDX 1.0 technology preview available on Ubuntu 23.10
Today’s security landscape faces a significant challenge: the lack of adequate protection for data in active use. Data breaches can happen at runtime (that is, when computation is taking place on a machine’s main memory), stemming from a range of vectors such as malicious insiders with elevated privileges or hackers exploiting vulnerabilities within privileged system software, such as the operating system, hypervisor, or firmware.
-
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
At the Ubuntu Summit in Latvia, Canonical have just announced their plans for the Ubuntu Core Desktop. I recently played with a preview of it, for fun. Here’s a nearby computer running it right now.
Ubuntu Core is a “a secure, application-centric IoT OS for embedded devices”. It’s been around a while now, powering IoT devices, kiosks, routers, set-top-boxes and other appliances.
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year.
In case you weren’t aware, the SteamDeck is a portable desktop PC running a GNU/Linux distribution from Valve called “SteamOS”.
As a tinkerer, I thought “I wonder what Ubuntu Core on the SteamDeck looks like”. So I went grubbing around in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub projects to find something to play with.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Meet Cyber Essentials requirements with Ubuntu Pro
Cyber Essentials is an increasingly important security standard within the UK that allows organisations to demonstrate to their customers that they operate their business in a secure and trustworthy manner. Achieving the Cyber Essentials certification helps businesses win new customers and stand out amongst their peers. It is a requirement for any company that seeks to sell their services to the UK Government. Cyber Essentials Plus brings an extra level of assurance, where an accredited auditor verifies the security controls and issues a certificate demonstrating compliance.
Cyber Essentials is based around five areas of technical controls:
- firewalls
- secure configuration
- security update management
- user access control
- malware protection
The scheme also requires a scope of applicability to be defined: how much of an organisation’s IT systems should be covered.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Show Your Ubuntu Pride With This New T-Shirt [Ed: When Canonical works for Microsoft this shirt is no source of pride]
The French Ubuntu community is celebrating the release of Ubuntu 23.10 in style, with the launch of a brand new t-shirt.
Available in a variety of sizes, the charcoal grey shirt carries a custom design featuring a minotaur (of course) in classic dress looking très mantic.
An ancient-looking scroll bears the version number in Roman numerals near the neckline, and a similar scroll sits at the bottom to convey the codename.