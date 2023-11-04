Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Ubuntu Core Snapdeck

While the SteamDeck is a desktop “PC”, it’s a little quirky. There’s no keyboard, only one USB port, has weird audio chipset, and the display initially boots rotated by 90 degrees. It’s not really the target for this image.

I would expect this Ubuntu Core Developer Preview to be more usable on a traditional laptop or desktop computer. I haven’t tried that, but I know others have. Over time, more people will need to play with this platform, to find the sharp edges, and resolve the critical bugs before this ships for general use.

I can envisage a future where laptops from well-known vendors ship with Ubuntu Core Desktop by default. These might target developers initially, but I suspect eventually ’normie’ users will use Ubuntu Core Desktop.

It’s pretty far along already though. For some desktop use cases this is perfectly usable today, just probably not on your primary or only computer. In five months, when the next Ubuntu release comes out, I think it could be a very compelling daily driver.

Worth keeping an eye on this!

