Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
While the SteamDeck is a desktop “PC”, it’s a little quirky. There’s no keyboard, only one USB port, has weird audio chipset, and the display initially boots rotated by 90 degrees. It’s not really the target for this image.
I would expect this Ubuntu Core Developer Preview to be more usable on a traditional laptop or desktop computer. I haven’t tried that, but I know others have. Over time, more people will need to play with this platform, to find the sharp edges, and resolve the critical bugs before this ships for general use.
I can envisage a future where laptops from well-known vendors ship with Ubuntu Core Desktop by default. These might target developers initially, but I suspect eventually ’normie’ users will use Ubuntu Core Desktop.
It’s pretty far along already though. For some desktop use cases this is perfectly usable today, just probably not on your primary or only computer. In five months, when the next Ubuntu release comes out, I think it could be a very compelling daily driver.
Worth keeping an eye on this!