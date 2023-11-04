The Google Project Zero blog celebrates the launch of the Pixel 8 handset, the first to make use of Arm's Memory Tagging Extension (MTE). Linux has supported MTE since the 5.10 release in 2020, but that support has only now shown up (in experimental form) in an available handset.

[...]

Currently, MTE is only available on the Pixel as a developer option, intended for app developers to test their apps using MTE, but we can configure it to default to synchronous mode for all2 apps and native user mode binaries. This can be done on a stock image, without bootloader unlocking or rooting required - just a couple of debugger commands. We'll do that now, but first: