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Ubuntu 25.10 EoL, Embrace of Slop by Canonical
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 loses security updates this week
Support for Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” ends 9 July 2026 – which is this week. If you’re still using it, you can upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS directly to keep receiving updates. Ubuntu 25.10 was released in October 2025. As an ‘interim release’ the desktop edition it receives only 9 months of ongoing updates. Ubuntu’s Long-Term Support versions get 5 years of updates on desktop, plus a further 5 years through an Ubuntu Pro subscription. Nothing dramatic happens when a release goes end of life. Your install keeps working.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s new ‘Myna’ Hey Hi (AI) offers voice typing – but how?
Ubuntu is working on speech-to-text Hey Hi (AI) transcription so you can talk to type. It's powered by project Myna. Here's how it'll work and why it's adding it.
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XDA ☛ As Ubuntu embraces AI, community backlash halts Fedora’s AI Desktop plans
The effect of AI on the Linux ecosystem is very interesting. Some groups accept AI coding and agent tools, citing it as an unavoidable next step in how people use their PCs and code features. The Linux kernel officially allows submissions generated by AI code (as long as the submitter is the one responsible for any issues, not the agent), and Ubuntu now lets you dictate into any text box using AI.
However, it seems that implementing AI in Fedora isn't going quite as smoothly. The proposal for an AI Desktop has been put on pause for now after the community responded with backlash to the idea.