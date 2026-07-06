Ubuntu 25.10 EoL, Embrace of Slop by Canonical

The effect of AI on the Linux ecosystem is very interesting. Some groups accept AI coding and agent tools, citing it as an unavoidable next step in how people use their PCs and code features. The Linux kernel officially allows submissions generated by AI code (as long as the submitter is the one responsible for any issues, not the agent), and Ubuntu now lets you dictate into any text box using AI.

However, it seems that implementing AI in Fedora isn't going quite as smoothly. The proposal for an AI Desktop has been put on pause for now after the community responded with backlash to the idea.