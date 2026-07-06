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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Quoting: Another German State Swaps Microsoft for ‘Born in the EU’ Open Source - FOSS Force —

The EU is slowly but surely going open source. The most recent example of Microsoft and other ‘born in the USA’ software vendors being shown the door comes from the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

“The transition away from Microsoft SharePoint has been completed step by step, without disruption or data loss for employees,” explained Marco Anschütz, the state’s CIO, in a statement. “Together with DVZ M-V, we have built a platform that runs reliably today and continues to expand step by step.”

The statement was in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern’s announcement of its launch of a Nextcloud-based collaboration platform, which is expected to eventually serve 50,000 state and municipal employees. DVZ M-V is the state’s IT service provider, which is hosting the platform and taking care of most of the logistics to get it running.

So far, about 5,000 employees are actively using the platform for file sharing. By the time it’s finished, it will be expanded to include chat, videoconferencing, and groupware applications. That’s not as big a feat as it sounds, since Nextcloud ships with those capabilities ready to go. (Full disclosure: Nextcloud is a Platinum Sponsor of FOSS Force.)