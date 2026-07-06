news
KDE and Debian Leftovers
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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KDE Gear 26.08 branches created
Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the KDE Gear 26.08 releases to them
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KDE snaps, Debian packaging adventures, and what's next
Updated KDE content snaps with Qt 6.11.1, KF6 6.27.0, and Applications 26.04.3, critical bug fixes, Debian packaging of Rust crates for Plasma 6.7.0, and what's on the horizon.
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Debian Family
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Bisco ☛ Birger Schacht: Status update, June 2026
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Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: INN 2.7.4
This is a bug fix and minor feature release over INN 2.7.3, and the INN 2.7.4 NEWS file.
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