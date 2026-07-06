news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Video Cardz ☛ Yet another Linux laptop from System76 arrives in July
System76 has listed a new Adder Pro 15 laptop, a lighter model in its Linux notebook lineup with Intel Panther Lake and NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics. The system is not available to order yet, but System76 says it will arrive in mid-July.
The Adder Pro 15 is based on the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor. This is a 16-core Panther Lake chip with 4 Performance cores, 8 Efficient cores and 4 Low Power Efficient cores.
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Graphics Stack
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Video Cardz ☛ Intel Nova Lake S gets more graphics PCI IDs in Linux 7.3 patches
Intel’s next desktop platform continues to appear in Linux driver updates. The first pull request for Linux 7.3 adds more PCI device IDs for Nova Lake S graphics support.
According to Phoronix, Intel has added 0xD74A and 0xD74B as new Nova Lake S entries for integrated Xe3P graphics. At the same...
Source: VideoCardz.com https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-xe3p-graphics-support-for-desktop-nova-lake-s-grows-in-linux-7-3-new-ids-were-just-added
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Before diving into those topics, we begin this week with a look at FreeBSD 15.1 and talk about the anticipated install-time desktop environment planned for this version. [...]
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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GSoC Update 1: Can SVG Build Badges Update Themselves?
One of the initial goals of the project was to explore whether the SVG build results generated by
obs-status-servicecould become interactive and update in real time. In particular, I wanted to determine whether an SVG embedded in a Gitea README or comment in a PR could use JavaScript to request fresh OBS results without requiring the user to reload the page.
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