GNU/Linux Leftovers

System76 has listed a new Adder Pro 15 laptop, a lighter model in its Linux notebook lineup with Intel Panther Lake and NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics. The system is not available to order yet, but System76 says it will arrive in mid-July.

The Adder Pro 15 is based on the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor. This is a 16-core Panther Lake chip with 4 Performance cores, 8 Efficient cores and 4 Low Power Efficient cores.