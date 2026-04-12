news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 195 | Open Mic Night
The discussion on GNU/Linux Saloon highlighted various tech topics, particularly regarding Google's Android ecosystem changes and sideloading. Participants shared their experiences with custom Android ROMs and alternatives. The session also covered significant developments, including a leaked Hey Hi (AI) source code, critical security flaws in Telegram, and an increase in Steam's GNU/Linux usage.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Kyrylo Silin ☛ Less decoration, more communication
I’ve been rethinking why we rely so heavily on icons in interfaces.
While building a mostly text-based UI for Telesink, something became obvious: icons make things look polished, but they rarely make things clearer.
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Slop Hype
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Liam Proven ☛ This may be the first year of a million CVEs
From Reddit I learn that a new generation of LLM bots is getting really really good at finding exploitable vulnerabilities in large C codebases, and making exploits for them.Good.Maybe it will result in the destruction of the entire C-based software industry before the LLM industry self-immolates.
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AI Model Exposes 27-Year-Old OpenBSD Vulnerability, Chains Linux Flaws [Ed: Marketing pitch, if anything...]
A new artificial intelligence model from Anthropic has exposed a 27-year-old vulnerability in the OpenBSD operating system, capable of remotely crashing affected machines simply by initiating a connection. The system, called Mythos, was not designed for hacking, but its reasoning capabilities have unearthed thousands of previously unknown flaws across major operating systems and browsers, bypassing both human review and millions of automated tests. Mythos autonomously chained together multiple Linux kernel vulnerabilities, escalating access from ordinary user to complete control of a machine. “This is a step change,” said Dave McGinnis, Vice President of Global Managed Security Services at IBM. “The people who wrote that code didn’t know those things were there.”
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