Standards and Sharing Leftovers

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The American-born tech whiz is one of the digital world’s early architects. In the 1990s, Kahle worked to develop WAIS, the first client server text search system that enabled users to search databases on remote computers. It was a precursor to the World Wide Web. He co-founded Alexa Internet, an early web traffic analysis company later sold to Amazon for a cool $250 million. And in 2012, he became one of the first inductees to the Internet Hall of Fame, hailed as a global connector for founding the non-profit Internet Archive in 1996, as well its invaluable archiving tool, the Wayback Machine.

The Wayback Machine has been a free staple of the internet since well before most of us knew what a web crawler was. Last fall, the public service reached a major milestone, preserving its one trillionth website — a remarkable achievement, especially as the average life span of a web page is 100 days, according to Kahle.

His Internet Archive, on the other hand, celebrates its 30th birthday on May 12.