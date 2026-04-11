news
Standards and Sharing Leftovers
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Q&A about Media Articles and Forum Comments
Over the past week, a number of articles have appeared in the media and comments have been posted on forums containing questions – some explicitly stated and others implied – directed at The Document Foundation.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Joost de Valk ☛ Shipping pieces of the machine-readable web
I was building an SEO plugin for EmDash, and the core problem was generating a valid schema.org @graph for every page. Not just a flat snippet, but a proper linked graph: WebSite, WebPage, Article, Person, BreadcrumbList, all wired together with @id references so an agent or search engine can walk the relationships.
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Jakub Steiner ☛ Moving to Zola
I've finally gotten around to porting this blog over to Zola. I've been running on Jekyll for years now, after originally conceiving this blog in Middleman (and PHP initially). But time catches up with everything, and the friction of maintaining Ruby dependencies eventually got to me.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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The Tyee ☛ Brewster Kahle Is a Creative Force | The Tyee
Brewster Kahle is a librarian — the internet’s librarian, more specifically, a role he took on after helping to build the whole thing in the first place. Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Hear Rachel Gilmore and More: A Tyee Event on Battling Online Lies Hear Rachel Gilmore and More: A Tyee Event on Battling Online Lies
We’re calling it Reality Check LIVE. Get your ticket for May 21 in Vancouver. Eight New Canadian Poetry Collections to Celebrate National Poetry Month Eight New Canadian Poetry Collections to Celebrate National Poetry Month
New and seasoned poets explore identity, memory, disability and more. The Tyee Is Recruiting Our Next Editor-in-Chief The Tyee Is Recruiting Our Next Editor-in-Chief
Founding editor David Beers is passing the baton to a new leader. Is it you?
The American-born tech whiz is one of the digital world’s early architects. In the 1990s, Kahle worked to develop WAIS, the first client server text search system that enabled users to search databases on remote computers. It was a precursor to the World Wide Web. He co-founded Alexa Internet, an early web traffic analysis company later sold to Amazon for a cool $250 million. And in 2012, he became one of the first inductees to the Internet Hall of Fame, hailed as a global connector for founding the non-profit Internet Archive in 1996, as well its invaluable archiving tool, the Wayback Machine.
The Wayback Machine has been a free staple of the internet since well before most of us knew what a web crawler was. Last fall, the public service reached a major milestone, preserving its one trillionth website — a remarkable achievement, especially as the average life span of a web page is 100 days, according to Kahle.
His Internet Archive, on the other hand, celebrates its 30th birthday on May 12.
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Standards/Consortia
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The Register UK ☛ UK seeks fresh perspectives to shape radio-jamming laws
The Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006, the current legislation governing jammers, bans possession of illegal equipment, but DSIT said proving an individual used a jamming device to interfere with a signal can be difficult.
The upcoming Crime and Policing Bill, currently in the final stages of passing through Parliament, is the relevant lever lawmakers intend to pull when prosecuting car thefts facilitated by jammers.
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Adrian Roselli ☛ WCAG3 Contrast as of April 2026
Here is the most current (as of this writing) contrast ratio algorithm in WCAG3 with the salient bit highlighted:
contrast ratio test Exploratory
meeting a sufficient level of contrast between two colors using the relationship of hue, saturation, and lightness values Editor’s note
The contrast algorithm used in WCAG 3 is yet to be determined.
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