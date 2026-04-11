news
RSS, Web Development and Firefox Web Browser
-
Joel Chrono ☛ What Interested Me Today 7
Some blogs I added to my RSS feed
-
David Bushell ☛ No-stack web development
Web dev stacks often manifest as package.json used to install hundreds of megs of JavaScript, Blazing Fast™ Rust binaries, and never ending supply chain attacks.
-
RubyGems ☛ Protecting rubygems.org from the outside in: DoS prevention and compromised passwords
Every gem published to rubygems.org ends up running on someone’s computer. It’s up to rubygems.org to ensure that each gem contains what it claims, that its metadata is well-formed, and that the person who pushed it is who they say they are.
We’ve been chipping away at that. Over the past few months, we shipped two changes that tighten rubygems.org’s defences at very different layers: stronger validation of gem contents at push time, and integration with Have I Been Pwned to catch compromised passwords at login.
-
Mozilla
-
Andreas Farre: How to make Firefox builds1 17% faster2
In the previous post, I mentioned that buildcache has some unique properties compared to ccache and sccache. One of them is its Lua plugin system, which lets you write custom wrappers for programs that aren’t compilers in the traditional sense. With Bug 2027655 now merged, we can use this to cache Firefox’s WebIDL binding code generation.
-