news
today's leftovers
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Server
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Kubernetes can give you a shell into a crashing container
When a container crashes, it can be for several reasons. Sometimes the log won't tell you much about why the container crashed, and you can't get a shell into that container because... it has already crashed. It turns out that
kubectl debugcan let you do exactly that.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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JCS ☛ Installing OpenBSD on the Pomera DM250{,XY?}
These are my notes and pre-built images for getting OpenBSD-current installed on the Japanese-model Pomera DM250, DM250X, and DM250XY.
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