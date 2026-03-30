news
Leftovers Regarding GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Boots and Breakups | LINUX Unplugged 660
Ubuntu wants a leaner, stricter GRUB, and your favorite setup may not survive the cut. We break down what’s really changing, and the practical ways to adapt. Plus, Chris moves on from one of his favorite open source apps.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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The New Stack ☛ WebAssembly is now outperforming containers at the edge
The true turning point for WebAssembly — specifically its ability to ship lightweight code to any number of endpoints with millisecond latency — rests on finalizing the component model.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] In our Questions and Answers column we share tips for publishing new applications so that Linux users can download and enjoy them. In this issue we thank the kind people who have donated to DistroWatch in March and we wrap up this week by sharing a summary of recent releases and listing the torrents we are seeding. [...]
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Alex & Manu ☛ yolo linux is a corporate nightmare
i just found out about YOLO Linux and i need to vent about how absolutely terrible it is. this isn’t a linux distro. this is a trojan horse wearing a tux.
let me be crystal clear: YOLO Linux has removed the shell. the shell. you know, the fundamental core of what makes linux actually useful? gone. replaced with some corporate AI agent that you can’t control, configure, or bypass. this isn’t linux anymore. this is a subscription to a corporate overlord’s computational infrastructure that happens to boot.
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BSD
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DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2026/03/29
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Slackware Family
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DAW question for Slackware 15.1: Pipewire or JACK Audio?
I bought a new laptop to do some more serious work on, and while I was setting up the audio, installing JACK Audio Server and friends, I wondered what would be the proper path forward for a Slackware DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when Slackware 15.1 is released [...]
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Debian Family
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Samuel Henrique ☛ Samuel Henrique: Latest NVIDIA Drivers for Debian (Packaged with AI)
tl;dr
This is not an official package, it's good enough for me and it might be good enough for you, confirmed as working in Debian Testing but I don't have a Stable machine to test there.
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