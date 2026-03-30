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4MLinux 51.0 Released with Improved Support for ZX Spectrum and Atari Music
Coming four months after 4MLinux 50.0, the 4MLinux 51.0 release improves support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music via the AY/YM emulation library, and adds support for installing the Midori web browser and C* Music Player (cmus) ncurses-based music player as downloadable extensions.
Starting with this release, 4MLinux now intelligently identifies your hardware and applies the optimal settings for your machine. This release ships with Mesa 25.3.1 for modern GPUs, Mesa 21.3.9 for legacy GPUs, Intel VAAPI, and the latest AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA firmware.