original
Never Give Up
It has now been nearly a month since our bird "activism" - needing to confront bird haters near us. Since then neighbours keeps joining us in feeding the birds and showing solidarity.
As an activist in the area of Free Software for over 2 decades already, it warms my heart because it shows that insistence and persistence pay off. The activism can become contagious - it spreads. Every time somebody tries to deprive the birds of food we find a workaround, a solution. There's always a way. Even if it "takes a village..."
For new adopters of GNU/Linux there are sometimes reasons to just "give up" or "call it quits" ("this application I like is not available in Linux!!!"), but with patience and long-term thinking the journey can be completed. █
Image source: Two Hummingbirds with Their Young