today's leftovers

As a long-time Windows user, I always dreaded the CHKDSK screen when I signed back in. I remember back in the late-90s to early-2000s, when it'd start up if you didn't shut down properly, and it usually took an age to complete. These days, it's not so intrusive, but you still need to reboot to actually repair your filesystem.

Fortunately, it seems that Linux 7.0 may get a new feature on the XFS filesystem that will automatically perform a similar task while you're still using your PC, and while it's not guaranteed to be in 7.0 just yet, it's in the final stages and just waiting for Linus himself to give it a thumbs-up.